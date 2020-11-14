Greater care

This refers to the letter ‘A long wait’ (Nov 13) by Sarmad Elahi. I do agree with the writer. The people need to realise that the second wave of Covid-19 is likely to be more severe than the previous one. The only solution to prevent it is by being extra careful and using safety gears. In big cities, the implementation of SOPs is little to none. That a coronavirus vaccine has been produced is great news. However, it is equally important that we continue to follow precautionary measures to counter this deadly virus.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad