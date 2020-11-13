COAS reiterates utmost support to Kashmir cause, Kashmiris

By Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

He was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider during a meeting here, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Matters of mutual interest, particularly the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here Thursday. The COAS welcomed the ambassador and expressed hope that his services will help optimize Pak-Afghan bilateral relations. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security situation, ongoing Afghan peace process, border management and defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The two sides noted the exceptional brotherly relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.