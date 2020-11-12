ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday supported the live coverage of cases in the court involving corruption charges.

He was speaking in the Geo News programme Capital Talk hosted by Hamid Mir in which PML-N’s senior leader Rana Sanaullah was also on the guest panel.

Hamid Mir asked Fawad Chaudhry whether he supports the PML-N’s petition in the Islamabad Accountability Court seeking live coverage of tribal against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Fawad Chaudhry said it is 100 percent right. He said live coverage of all trials is available on the website of the Supreme Court in UK. He said this standard should also be applied on the case of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif. He said the people must know what are the charges and what is defence. He said Pakistanis follow UK in many things so there is no harm in following the UK in live coverage of trials.

Rana Sanaullah said live coverage principal must also apply on his narcotics case. He said his investigation must also be held live. He said even investigation of his narcotics case was not held.