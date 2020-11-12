EPA questions authenticity of AQI data given by private contributors

LAHORE:The air quality in the provincial metropolis remained "very unhealthy" and as per the data of US Embassy the City’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 203.

Meanwhile, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has raised questions on the authenticity of the AQI data provided by private contributors except the EPD. In this regard, EPA organised a training workshop for journalist regarding the air quality monitoring stations’ working and its AQI measurement procedures here on Wednesday at EPA head office.

EPA Punjab LAB Deputy Director Shukat Hayat chaired the event and a large number of environment beat reporters participated in it. Shukat Hayat presented a detailed presentation regarding the AQI measurements and briefed the media personnel on how actually AQI data is being collected.

He briefed that every country has its own air quality index, corresponding to different national air quality standards which are based on the lowest achievable emission rate rather than exclusive concern for human health. He said the AQI is being monitored on 24 hours average basis as per the international recommendation as the 24 hour-based data is more reliable than the two-hour or one hour average.

Furthermore, he explained that AQI can increase due to increase of air emissions during peak hours and due to stagnant air often caused by temperature inversion or low wind speed due to which air pollutants remain present in local area leading to high concentration of pollutants at that particular space and time.

He also said that the private air monitoring devices’ accuracy is questionable as they detect even steam as particulate matter and report false reading.

He said, “Most of the measurements available on websites are showing the hourly measurements which is contrary to our 24 hours collective data collection procedure.” It was concluded that the private monitoring systems installed at many locations in the City calculate the AQI on the basis of erroneous readings of PM 2.5, whereas, EPA LAB equipment has correct data. Talking to the media, EPA Punjab Spokesperson Sajid Bashir said that most of the private devices are not calibrated properly while they are also very cheap devices which indicate even steam/aerosol as smoke; a recent raid conducted by EPA Staff in the Sundar area confirmed that. Secondly most of these devices data is hourly basis while the EPA LAB issues the 24 hours combined data from all stations. Sajid Bashir said that Pakistan had its own standards of measurements with multiple factors being taken into account. During the previous smog span, it was clarified in various smog policy meetings, “We cannot measure the air quality according to other countries’ standards. Every country has different geographical and climate conditions, therefore, if a device working in Europe cannot give the same performance in our country.”

He added that many of the private monitors being used have been creating confusion in the public because they have not been calibrated properly and they also can’t differentiate between the steam and smoke. Mostly devices are imported and they cost around 200 dollars to 300 dollars while some are locally manufactured, he added. He said that it is very important to know where the air quality monitors have been placed and what is the direction of the wind.