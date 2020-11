Republicans win another seat in Senate

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s Republican Party won another seat in the US Senate on Wednesday, with a victory in Alaska that puts it one vote away from a majority in the upper house of Congress. Incumbent Dan Sullivan was easily reelected with more than 57 percent of the vote, according to CNN and NBC television projections. His victory confirms the strong performance of the Republican Party in the congressional elections, which were held on November 3 at the same time as the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.