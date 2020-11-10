UHS centre for happiness, well-being launched

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched country's first Centre for Happiness and Well-being which will initiate programmes to define and measure parameters of happiness, monitor trends, investigate social, environmental and biological determinants of health and well-being, and, at the same time, provide services to healthcare workers, medical staff and students to fight stresses, burnouts and unhealthy lifestyles.

The centre has been envisioned by UHS Board of Governors' Chairman and former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, who inaugurated it at Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku on Monday.

UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and senior faculty and staff were present. Initially, employees' wellbeing is being catered by the centre through the development of a daycare centre and an art facility to make the campus a friendly and happy place to work in. However, other services such as counselling, volunteering, exercise, nutrition, excursion, meditation, mindfulness, etc., will be initiated soon to increase a sense of life satisfaction, well-being, purpose, and ultimately, happiness among the staff and students. Psychiatrists, physical trainers, nutritionists, motivational speakers and religious scholars will be in the regular and visiting faculty of the centre.

Addressing the faculty and students after inaugurating the centre, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani said that the concept of happiness as a science was translating into new paradigms through development of happiness and well-being centres in academic institutions. The rise of depression and stress, he believed, was the major impetus behind the need for setting up these centres.

UHS VC Professor Javed Akram said that there was growing scientific interest in workplace well-being. "Global research shows office environments that actively promote a state of contentment provide a myriad of benefits for employers and employees alike", he opined.

Transfer: ACE Punjab DG Gohar Nafees has transferred Imran Raza Abbasi, ACE regional director Faisalabad, and Babur Aman Warriach, regional director Sargodha, said a statement issued from the office of spokesperson Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab. Abbasi was replaced by Wahid Arjumand Zia while Warriach was replaced by Khalid Masood Farooka.

Iqbal Day: Iqbal Day was celebrated with enthusiasm under the auspices of Iqbal Academy Pakistan. Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen visited Iqbal’s mausoleum and laid a wreath.

She was accompanied by Noman Chishti, Dr Khizar Yaseen, Haroon Akram Gill, Irshad- ul-Mujeeb, Muhammad Akhtar, Waqar Ahmed and others.

Moreover, on the premises of Mazar-e-Iqbal, competitions were held among the students for reciting Kalam-e-Iqbal, Bait Bazi on Iqbal’s verses and painting competitions on the themes of Allama Iqbal. The winning children were awarded prizes. Paigham-e-Pakistan extended cooperation regarding completion of a peaceful society in the light of Iqbal’s Teaching. Director Iqbal Academy Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen, in her speech said that Iqbal Academy Pakistan is focusing on the youth to make them look like Iqbal's “Shaeen” and various measures are being taken to spread Iqbal's message.

Adviser’s plea allowed

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday allowed a civil miscellaneous application of Babar Awan, adviser to the prime minister and dropped ex-parte proceedings against him in a petition challenging the appointment of advisers/special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, the chief justice had initiated the ex-parte proceedings against Mr Awan for not submitting his reply to the petition. Advocate Pir Masood Chishti appeared on behalf of Awan and requested the court to withdraw the ex-parte proceedings.