HABIBMETRO Bank wins award

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO received the “Leading Partner Bank In Pakistan” award at the Asian Development Bank’s sixth annual Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Awards 2020, a statement said on Monday.

Over 200 bank representatives attended the virtually conducted TSCFP Awards where 25 banks were recognised in 20 categories, it added.

HABIBMETRO was the only Pakistani bank to be recognised on this platform. This is the third time that HABIBMETRO has won this award (previously it received this award in 2015 and 2016).

HABIBMETRO also won the Best SME Trade Bank in 2016 and Best SME Deal award in 2017. Mohsin Ali Nathani, president and HABIBMETRO Bank CEO, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Asian Development Bank’s leading partner bank in Pakistan at their prestigious T&SCFP Awards 2020.”

“We owe this recognition to the patronage of our clients and dedicated efforts of our staff, which have enabled us to be the leading trade finance bank of Pakistan,” it said.