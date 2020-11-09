‘Lok Mela represents true Pakistani culture’

Islamabad : Lok Mela is a symbol of national unity and presents the true picture of diversity of Pakistani culture this was stated by Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event provides unique opportunity to the artisans from every corner of the country to gather and provide opportunity to the visitors to get familiar with the folkloric life, art and music of Pakistan which otherwise is not possible for everyone, she added. PNCA participation will add colours to Lok Mela as popular Folk artists Fazal Jutt and his team are entertaining the audience by presenting Folk stories like Heer and other stories and music in his own unique style. He performs daily at 2pm and the national puppet theatre of PNCA is presenting daily puppet shows at 11 am at the Lok Virsa open air theatre. The Lok Mela, and as an annual event is very popular among the masses and people from all walks of life visit the Mela to have a look at Pakistani art and craft.