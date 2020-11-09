Challenges ahead

Pakistan is confronted with myriad challenges both internal and external ranging from economic meltdown, political instability, diplomatic isolation, abject poverty, high inflation, rising cases of Covid-19 and rampant corruption to the worst unemployment crisis. The incumbent government led by PM Imran Khan has no magical wand to deal with all these problems. The PDM and JI are demanding the fresh elections in the country. Prices of commodities are beyond the affordability of the common man and out of control of the government. The day after the prime minister warns hoarders and profiteers the prices further jump up, adding to the miseries of the poor. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have no end in the near future. The people are openly flouting SOPs at public places and in education institutions. Corruption has further increased. The government’s claim that the police department has been made corruption-free has no truth to it.

Diplomatically, we are isolated from the rest of the world. Except China, Turkey and a few Arab states, we have no one to approach if we need financial help. Our ambassadors and high commissioners need to work with dedication to convince foreign investors to shift their investment to our country in order to boost the economy and thus improve the people’s standard of living. The government should focus on the growing challenges, shun vindictive practices and engage the political forces for substantive dialogue in order to steer the nation out of the current quagmire of crises. In case the government, especially the prime minister, is reluctant to negotiate with the political opponents, the situation will turn sour.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai