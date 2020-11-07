Motorists advised to use KKH for travel due to snowfall

MANSEHRA: The district police have warned transporters and motorists of using Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to cross over to the Gilgit-Baltistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the upper parts of Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall during the last couple of days.

“The Babusar Top, which is a boundary between two federating units Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan has been blocked because of the heavy snowfall and transporters and motorists should now use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative for their

travelling,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer, told reporters here on Friday.

He said tourists and locals, who wanted to visit Kaghan valley could go freely only up to Naran, the commercial hub of the scenic valley as MNJ road was still open to traffic up to that point.

“We are constantly in contact with district police in Chelas (GB) and they have also restricted entry of the vehicles on MNJ road from their side,” said Baloch.