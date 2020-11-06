SAPM Shahzad Qasim quits

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim has resigned from his post, local media reported.

According to sources, the prime minister has accepted the resignation of Shahzad Qasim. Shehzad Qasim was in charge on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources. Shahzad Qasim had resigned on personal grounds, said sources. The Cabinet Division Thursday issued a notification accepting the resignation of Shahzad Syed Qasim.