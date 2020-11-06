5 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Five COVID-19 patients died and 338 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,385 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of virus reached 105,535 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,873 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,633,809 in the province.

dengue patients: Six more patients have been confirmed dengue virus positive during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases in Punjab to 163 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

Five patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Bahawalpur. Eleven patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all others recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Marquee, shops sealed: The district administration sealed a marquee and several shops in different localities of the City on Thursday for not following the SOPs against coronavirus. Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah sealed Imperial Marquee and arrested its manager.

Cantt AC Marzia Saleem sealed five shops at Bhatta Chowk. Corona SOPs were not being implemented in the shops.

cases: With the increase in smog in the air of provincial metropolis, the district administration increased its anti-smog activities here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that citizens should not burn garbage, tree leaves and scrap. He said that 250 industrial units in the city had been checked and 18 cases were registered for not implementing anti-smog SOPs.

He said that 6,624 vehicles were checked, 2,854 were ticketed with Rs1.9 million fine and 449 smoke-emitting vehicles had been detained.