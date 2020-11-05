Fast charging stations to be set up along motorways, highways

Islamabad: As part of the efforts to promote clean and green environment the government is pondering over a proposal to set up fast charging stations for electric vehicles after every 15 to 30 kilometres on major motorways and highways in the country.

The climate change ministry is supporting this proposal to help promote the use of electric vehicles with an aim to reduce air pollution and increase eco-friendly traffic on roads. According to the details, the climate change ministry would have no role in setting up fast charging stations but it would extend its technical support to identify the areas where there is more need to promote electric vehicles due to increasing air pollution.

The Engineering Development Board would sort out modalities and make final arrangements for the establishment of fast charging stations in the country. The details showed that the ministry has suggested to first installing these stations at motorways M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, and M9 where there is a heavy flow of vehicular traffic and air pollution in these areas is becoming a serious issue day by day.

The Electric Distribution Companies (DISCO) will identify the feeders where electricity load can be managed to support the fast charging stations. The reports have pointed out that the vehicles running on dirty fuels and spewing hazardous smoke in the major cities are one of the main reasons for pollution and smog, so they should be gradually replaced with electric-run vehicles.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has maintained that the use of electric vehicles can not only further their climate goals but also has the potential to breathe new life into the national economy.

“The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taking effective measures to improve air quality by using the best available technologies,” he said.