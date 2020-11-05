Printing presses directed to register or face action

PESHAWAR: Press Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ataul Haq has warned the owners of the unregistered printing presses to register with the Directorate General of Information KP or else action would be taken against them.

According to a communique, he said that running a printing press without making a declaration was a serious violation of the law of the land.

He inspected various printing presses in Mardan last night. The press registrar said that a campaign had been launched against unregistered printing presses across the province to regulate the functioning of presses by bringing them under the purview of the law under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Newspapers and Printing Press Ordinance 2013. He said that possessing a printing press without making a declaration was punishable with Rs100,000 fine and imprisonment for a term of one year.

The press registrar said that the Information Department wanted to protect and encourage the business of printing presses in the province.

He said that in addition to issuing cards to the owners of the registered printing presses, the KP Information Department would also place a list of the registered presses on the department’s website.