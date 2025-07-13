Here’s why Evan Rachel Wood not returning for 'Practical Magic 2'

Here’s why Evan Rachel Wood will Not return for 'Practical Magic 2'

Evan Rachel Wood has clarified why she won’t be appearing in Practical Magic 2, despite fan hopes for her return.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, the 37-year-old actress, who played Sandra Bullock’s daughter in the 1998 cult classic, revealed that she was never asked to return for the sequel.

"I am getting asked about this a lot, so l'll just clear it up now;I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel," she wrote in her social media update. "l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line."

Despite her direct approach and willingness to make even a brief appearance, her offer was declined. "I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans," she continued.

The 37-year-old emphasised that the decision was out of her hands, concluding, "It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."

Her statement came shortly after news broke that Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest would reprise their roles as the beloved aunts of Sally Owens ( Bullock, 60) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) in the highly anticipated sequel.

In the original film, Wood portrayed Kylie Owens, Sally’s eldest daughter, who moves in with her eccentric aunts following the death of her father, Michael (played by Mark Feuerstein).