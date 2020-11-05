Strike by lawyers: Hearing into bail application of Safdar adjourned

PESHAWAR: The hearing of bail application of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (Retired) Mohammad Safdar was adjourned due to strike by the lawyers on Wednesday. Mohammad Safdar, spouse of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had filed bail before arrest application in the Peshawar High Court after the National Accountability Bureau issued him notice for assets beyond means. Talking to reporters at the PHC, Mohammad Safdar said they can’t be frightened from filing cases in NAB. He said the opposition parties would make the November 22 rally in Peshawar a success. He added that threat alerts were issued for a city where PDM had planned to hold a rally. However, he said that threats cannot deter the opposition parties from holding the gathering.