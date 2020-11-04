Rally against France

PAKPATTAN: A rally was taken out against the publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French government here on Tuesday. The rally was taken out under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami district chapter ameer Rao Anees Rahman, Rana Abdul Rauf and others. The rally started from press club and culminated at Nagina Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the French president.