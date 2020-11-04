PML-F leader survives life attempt

SUKKUR: PML-F leader and former special assistant to chief minister, Sindh, survived a life attempt, leaving his three guards injured. Unidentified attackers ambushed the vehicle of Khadim Aradin, a local PML-F leader, in the limits of Kotdiji Police Station in Khairpur. The attack left three security guards of Aradin injured, who were shifted to the Khairpur Civil Hospital. The Khairpur police termed the attack a result of an enmity. Back in August 2013, the son of Khadim Aradin was killed in an ambush in Nara town of Khairpur.