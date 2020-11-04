France to transfer Covid patients to Germany: hospitals

PARIS: France is planning to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany for treatment within days as some hospitals creak under the pressure from spiking virus cases, a hospitals federation said on Tuesday.

Some patients in the heavily affected northern region of Hauts-de-France will moved to Germany as well as other parts of France, said Frederic Valletoux, president of the FHF hospitals federation.

The move comes as the government appeared to consider re-imposing a night curfew in Paris, in addition to the current confinement measures, to make it harder to skirt lockdown rules. The capital and its suburbs have been hit hard by spiraling coronavirus cases, with hospitals filling up fast.

"Some regions are feeling enormous pressure," Valletoux told reporters. Patient transfers from the Hauts-de-France region to Germany were planned within the coming 10 days, when intensive care units in France are expected to reach saturation point, he said.