Two decomposed bodies found in Johar Town house

LAHORE:Two decomposed bodies were recovered from a box in a house in Johar Town area here on Monday.

The bodies have been identified as Shahzad and his driver Sher Khan. Police said the bodies were at least three or four days old. Victim Shahzad’s brother Yaseen Nazir told the police that one of their relatives received a WhatsApp call from Shahzad’s number. The caller told him that he was the friend of Shahzad and Shahzad and an unidentified man were murdered, and their bodies were lying in the upper portion of the house.

He alleged that the brothers of his deceased wife Samina Bibi had killed his brother. He added that Safdar Hussain and Zafar Hussian had hurled murder threats to him and his brother. He said his wife was murdered by unidentified suspects in August, 2020 and her brothers had nominated him and his brother Shahzad in the murder case. He said they demanded heavy amount for reconciliation. A police team reached the spot and removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Police said initial investigation suggested that the incident was a result of old enmity. They had registered a case on the complaint of Yaseen.

certificates: Character certificate branch of Lahore police issued 3,716 character and verification certificates to the citizens in the month of October. Accordingly, 2,078 character certificates and 1,638 verification certificates were issued. Over 508 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 1,618 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 543 at Iqbal Town, 347 at Greater Iqbal Park, 71 at Town Hall, 42 at Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry, 136 at Arfa Karim whereas 378 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated Facilitation Centre of Bahria Town. Moreover, 73 applications were submitted at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. Lahore police is providing these services at DIG Operations Lahore office, Facilitation Centres of Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Town Hall, Arfa Karim, Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bahria Town and also at Mobile Police Khidmat Center.