Covid-19 is still here

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is increasing at a rapid pace. A few days ago, the country reported more than 900 positive cases in a day. Countries around the world are also witnessing the second wave of the virus. The UK has already imposed a strict lockdown once again. The people must listen to the government and follow all SOPs to fight against the virus. We must wear masks when we go outside.
Muhammad Junaid
Charsadda