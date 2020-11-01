close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

Rally against France

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islam on Friday took out a rally against French President Emmanuel Macron.The rally led by Ch Amanullah Chattha started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the French president and demanded the Pakistani government end ties with the France.

