Rally against France

HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islam on Friday took out a rally against French President Emmanuel Macron.The rally led by Ch Amanullah Chattha started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk.
The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the French president and demanded the Pakistani government end ties with the France.