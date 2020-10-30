Childhood cancer survivors termed super heroes at AECH NORI

ISLAMABAD: The childhood cancer survivors were termed “super heroes” and their bravery in fight against cancer was acknowledged by giving them gifts at the

Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI, the leading public sector hospital of the

federal Capital specialising in diagnosis and treatment of cancer here Thursday.

It marked the conclusion of month-long breast cancer awareness activities with a programme titled “together we can defeat”.

Spouse of director general SPD, Lt-Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, was the chief guest on the occasion. Wife of the chairman PAEC, Mrs Muneera Naeem, was also present on the occasion.

Dr Humera Mahmood, head of oncology department at AECH-NORI, while welcoming the guests shared details about the newly-added facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital like MRI Simulator, SPECT-CT machine and PET-Cyclotron facility. She thanked the chief guest for her unwavering support to the noble cause.

Dr Humera gave an informative lecture titled, “Why to take the chance when you can do something about it”.

She thanked former diplomat and president NORI Patient Welfare Society (NPWS), former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry for his valuable assistance in fight against cancer and paid rich tributes to all the team members of AECH-NORI for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the cancer patients.

The lecture was followed by an interactive question-answer session named, “ask the expert” in which the participants discussed the taboos and socio-cultural issues attached with the breast cancer in the country and learned how to overcome these barriers.

The cancer survivors shared their experiences during the session titled, “embracing the struggle, becoming stronger”.

While caregivers also shared their ordeal, they appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of NORI doctors especially Dr Faheem and Dr Humera.

All the speakers stressed the need for early diagnosis to treat breast cancer and urged all to adopt ‘check, screen and prevent’ approach in the fight against breast cancer.

The event ended with an awareness walk on the premises of the hospital while COVID-19 SOPs were strictly followed by the organisers.