NA Speaker forms 4-member body on disabled persons

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has constituted a four member sub-committee of the Special Committee on Disabled Persons.

The sub-committee comprises of Ms Munaza Hassan as the convener, MNAs Ms Kishwar Zehra, Ms Zille Huma and Ms Maleeka Ali Bukhari would be its members.

Two members of the Special committee, MNAs Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Ms Farukh Khan, would be associated with the sub-committee as special invitees. As per the Terms of the Reference (ToRs), the sub-committee has been mandated to review the existing laws related to PWDs, to review the best international practices, to suggest legislative measures and amendments required for the welfare of PWDs and any other business remitted by special committee on disabled persons.

Asad Qaiser constituted the first ever Special parliamentary committee on PWDs as the incumbent government is striving hard to make policies for the betterment of PWDs. The Speaker believed in the legislative measures to support the PWDs to enable them to be part of socio-economic main strata. This committee would support the legislative measures for the welfare of the PWDs.

The sub-committee will present its report to the Special Committee on Disabled Persons within thirty days.