Two soldiers injured in blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces sustained injuries in a blast in Spinwam area in North Waziristan on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with an improvised explosive device in Spinwam, leaving two soldiers injured. The injured soldiers identified as Lance Naik Rahat and Lance Naik Zahid were taken to a nearby hospital. The security forces launched a search operation after the blast, but no arrests were made.