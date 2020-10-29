Traffic diversion plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions announced

Karachi Traffic police chief Javed Ali Mahar on Wednesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on October 30 (tomorrow).

The spokesman for the traffic police said they had finalised the arrangements for all processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be taken out in the city. “The processions will be supervised and monitored by all traffic SPs in their jurisdictions.”

The route details and diversions for the procession on MA Jinnah Road are as under: The procession of Dawat-e-Islami at 2:30pm will pass through Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk and taken the left turn of Nasira School to reach Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib.

The procession to be led by Moulana Akbar Dars at 2:30pm will follow the route of Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Regal Chowk, Shara-e-Liaquat, Fresco Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

The procession of the Jamat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, to be led by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, at 3pm will adopt the route of Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Capri Chowk, Numaish to Nishtar Park.

As soon as the first procession proceeds from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards alternative roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Merewether Tower and will be diverted towards alternative roads from the Jinnah Bridge. All roads, streets and lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession will be closed for the vehicular traffic and these will be sealed.

All vehicular traffic will be diverted on alternative roads/street/lanes from the following points from Merewether Tower up to Numaish, Nishtar Park, New Chali Light Signal, Arts Council, Chand Bibi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crane Chowrangi, Lea Market, Madina Road crossing near PS Soldier Bazar, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Sobhraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbella Light Signal, Teen Hatti Light Signal, Banori Masjid Light Signal and Guru Mandir Chowk. Other points are PP Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, Noorani Kabab, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Aga Khan Park towards PS Soldier Bazar, Taj Complex, Student Biryani, Saddar Dawakhana, Zauq-e-Shireen Cut, Aga Khan-3rd Road, Jubilee Chowk and Britto Light Signal.

All vehicular traffic coming from University Road to MA Jinnah Road (PP Chowrangi) will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from underneath of the Jail Flyover and will be diverted towards the Jail Flyover or Kashmir Road. All vehicular traffic coming from inside the streets will reach PP Chowrangi and will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi, Sharah-e-Quaideen, Sharea Faisal or to PP Chowrangi and Corridor-III, Saddar.

The vehicular traffic coming from Guru Mandir to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from Binori light signal towards the Central Jail. Traffic coming from Lasbela, Business Recorder Road to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road or Binori to New MA Jinnah or towards the Central Jail.

All lanes/roads/street of Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Guru Mandir up to Mansfield Street will be closed. All vehicular traffic coming from Sharah-e- Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed after the Society light signal and will be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi or Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Moulana Akbar Dars starts from Memon Masjid towards Aram Bagh Masjid, all kinds of traffic coming from Empress Market will be diverted towards Zaib un Nisa Street and from Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh light signal towards Dr Ziauddin Road, and from Court Road towards MR Kiyani Chowk. No vehicle will be allowed to park from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

Traffic coming from Nishtar Road towards Kharadar will not be allowed after Lea Market and no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Kharadar to Lea Market. All motorists and other road users are requested not to adopt the route of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions for their journeys but they are advised to use alternative roads/streets/lanes to reach their destinations, which will save them from traffic congestion problems. For any query, the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 is available for assistance round the clock.