Rs176.3b recovered from federal govt depts: AGP

ISLAMABAD: The recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs176.3 billion while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs578.8 million.

The highest recovery during the period under review was made by Director General Audit (DGA) PNR, Lahore that recovered Rs169.67 billion followed by DGA (CA&E) Islamabad that recovered Rs2.332 billion. DGA (IR&C) Karachi recovered Rs1.83 billion, DGA federal government Islamabad managed the recoveries of Rs619.4 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad, Rs 5.80 million, DGA Social Safety Net, Rs 4.44 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs 88.5 million.

Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 189.01 million, DGA Works (Federal) Islamabad Rs 440.77 million, DGA Works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs 78.16 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs 15.08 million and DGA(P&TS), Lahore recovered Rs 762.49 million. The amount recovered by DGA Power Sector, Lahore stood at Rs28.02 million, while that by DGA Railways, Lahore stood at Rs178.13 million besides DGA (IR&C), Lahore recovered Rs82.81 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs1.833 billion. Among provincial and district government recoveries, DGA (Works Provincial) Lahore managed recoveries of Rs 6.91 million, DGA Punjab, Lahore managed Rs129.24 million, DGA KPK, Peshawar Rs15.5 million, DGA Sindh, Karachi Rs57.79 million while DGA Balochistan, Quetta managed Rs131.65 million.