Dr Yasmin Rashid monitors anti-polio drive

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fort Manro in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday with Deputy Chief of Air Staff Haseeb Paracha to monitor polio campaign there.

The minister administered polio drops to children at the fixed centre in the hospital and visited different wards of the hospital. The minister said, “The SOPs are fully implemented at THQ Forte Manro. As per the agreement in 2018, the Pakistan Air Force is providing the services very well. All patients visiting Forte Manro Hospital are receiving better quality treatment services. Provision of healthcare facilities at the doorstep of people is our foremost priority. According to Vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are striving to ensure best possible services for common man. I appeal parents to get their children vaccinated against polio. Two drops of vaccine can save children from the disability of lifetime.”

App adds: Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle in Kashmir. In her message on the Kashmir black day, the minister said that Narendra Modi government had made a mockery of human rights and international law by changing the status of Kashmir.

She said the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had brought back memories of Hitler. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised strong voice against Indian atrocities and the international community must notice the human rights violations in Kashmir.