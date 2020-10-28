AKF services to needy humanity praised at UoP event

PESHAWAR: Orphan students and their mothers were seen demonstrating their skills at a beautifully organised unique ceremony at the University of Peshawar on Tuesday.

The ceremony was jointly organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation, a non-governmental body, and the Fine Arts Department of the university at the spacious hall of Peshawar University Teachers Association.

Painting and essay competitions were organized for the orphan students, while the handmade items of the widows had been put on display. The ceremony was addressed by provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani, director Pakistan Studies Centre Dr Fakhrul Islam, and faculty member of the Fine Arts Department Miss Nausheen. District President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Arbab Haseeb was also present on the occasion to supervise the activities. The cheques of interest-free loans were also distributed among the widows so that they could start indoor businesses.

Highlighting the activities of the foundation, Khalid Waqas said that AKF was working in seven areas. Orphan care and empowerment of widows was one of the key sectors besides disaster management, clean water supply, community services, small loans and others.

He said that the foundation was taking care of 13,000 orphan children in its orphanages and their homes. But the number of orphan kids in the country was not less than 4.2 million and all of them needed as good facilities as other children were enjoying in the country.

For this purpose, he said the society needed to be moved and everyone should play his share to overcome this great human tragedy. He said that the foundation was also looking after the street children and was trying to provide them the best education both formally and informally. Similarly, empowerment of the widows was another important field in which the foundation was working.

The foundation provides interest-free small loans to the widows and impart them some skills so that they could start businesses and lead an independent life in an honourable manner. Dr Fakhrul Islam paid rich tributes to the foundation for its activities. He said that he had been affiliated with the foundation since day one and had found it the best forum for serving humanity.

“If you feel some anxiety, don’t go to the doctor. Just go to Al-Khidmat Foundation and join them in serving the humanity. Your anxiety will go automatically and you would get the best sleep of your life,” Dr Fakhrul Islam advised. He said that the foundation was the most trusted and credible organization and honest people were working in it. He urged the people to join their hands with the foundation for the noble cause.