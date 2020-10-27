German envoy offers help to boost Pak cotton production

MULTAN: German ambassador Dr Bernard Schlagheck said his country was ready to assist Pakistan to increase cotton production in south Punjab.

“The Germany is interested in extending special help in developing technical skills among youth through vocational trainings so they can earn their livelihood respectfully and boost economic uplift of Pakistan.”

The German ambassador expressed these view in a meeting Monday with Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DKCCI) president Khawaja Jalsluddin Roomi. Dr Bernard said Pakistan is making progress since the external investment that provides ample avenues in the country for the establishment of new industry.

Earlier, talking to the German ambassador, DKCCI president Jalaluddin Roomi said cotton production is declining during the current crop season. “The shortfall is not only affecting the textile sector but also hitting the performance of rest of sectors negatively”, he said. He sought technical expertise from German ambassador. Roomi underlined the need for establishment of vocational training institute in south Punjab to open widows to progress in the region besides opening job opportunities for skilled youth.