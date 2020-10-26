Iranian troops deployed near Nagorno

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they have deployed troops along the border with Azerbaijan and Armenia, following stray fire from the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. "Units of (the Guards) ground forces have been dispatched to and stationed in the region," their commander Brigadier General Mohammed Pakpour said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.