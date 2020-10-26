Tributes paid to late JI leader

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a condolence reference here on Sunday paid tribute to the services of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, who passed away recently. The reference was organised by the Institute for Regional Studies. A good number of scholars and students attended the reference. Central vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch was the chief guest on the occasion, while chairman of the institute Dr Iqbal Khalil also addressed the gathering. Liaqat Baloch said that Abdul Ghaffar Aziz was very close to him and he had visited a number of countries along with him. He said Aziz was well connected with the Islamic movements across the world. He was the director international relations of the Jamaat-e-Islami. He would hold regular annual meetings of Jamaat’s affiliated bodies from across the world. He would call them to Mansoora and detailed discussions and exchange of views would be held. The meeting was a good source of knowing about activities of different organisations in various countries, he said.