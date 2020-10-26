600 violators of corona SOPs fined in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: In order to ensure observance of Covid-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Hazara Division, administration of all eight districts of the division have imposed a fine of Rs820,000 on 600 violators, sealed 16 shops and issued warnings to 2500 individuals and entities during the last three days. This was disclosed by the Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud at a video conference of divisional commissioners, with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz in the chair. The issues discussed included Covid-19, price control of essential commodities and establishment of Sasta Bazaars. The commissioner highlighted the progress made with regard to price control and said the officers of district administrations and other departments had checked about 3,000 shops, sealed 220 shops and fined 150 shopkeepers Rs1 million for overcharging.

Mahsud further informed that following the provincial government’s directions, 13 Sasta Bazars have been set up in Hazara division where all essential edible items including wheat flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, rice, fruit and vegetables, etc were made available at the government notified prices.