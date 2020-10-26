Victimisation of Editor-in-Chief condemned

PESHAWAR: The media workers condemned the victimization of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Sunday.

Holding banners and placards, they gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register their protest. Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest. The protesters raised slogans against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release. Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Ehtesham Toru, Qaisar Khan, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar and others. The protesters slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimising the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 228 days on false charges.

The speakers said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was partial as it was targeting the opposition political parties and the independent media at the behest of the government. They criticized the NAB for remaining silent on the huge graft scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project because the ruling party members were allegedly involved in these practices.