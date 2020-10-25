PDM out to create chaos, political instability: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of jobless guys, who were bent on creating chaos and political instability in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sportsman and he could not be cowed down by the PDM pressure tactics,” Pervez Khattak said while speaking at the party joining gathering in Amangarh and receptions held in his honour at Dera Katikhel here.

Fazal Wadood Khan of Shama Ghee Mills and Hazrat Gul, Omparkash and Dilram had arranged the party joining gathering and receptions, respectively. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Candidate for PK-63 by election Mian Umar Kakakhel, Ishaq Khattak and PTI workers and supporters were present on the occasion.

Perez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare even his close aides and friends if found involved in corruption and malpractices while holding public offices. He said that people were fed up with the negative politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party, who were levelling baseless allegations against the institutions.

The defence minister claimed that cracks were emerging in the PML-N and it would soon cut into three pieces, which would help dump the politics of agitation and personal vendetta. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he alleged, had looted the country with both hands turn by turn during their rule.

He said that now they were making hue and cry when being held accountable for their plunder and misdeeds. About artificial price-hike, he said that the government had now turned its focus towards controlling price-hike, unemployment and ensuring good governance, hoping that the situation would soon improve due to tangible steps against hoarders and profiteers.

He also said that the PTI would win the upcoming by-election on PK-63 with a big margin and opposition parties would face a crushing defeat in the ensuing election contest.