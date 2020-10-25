4 deaths, 199 new corona cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed four more lives here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours while as many as 199 new patients have been tested positive for the disease which is the highest number of patients reported in a day from the region after July 2.

The virus is hitting the region very hard for at least two-and-a-half weeks and this time too, the worst-hit area is the federal capital as of 2,236 cases reported in the last 18 days, as many as 1,920 are from ICT while 316 are from the Rawalpindi district.

Of a total of 25,468 cases so far reported from the region, 18,764 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital while 6,704 from Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another two lives from the federal capital taking the death toll to 207 while another two

patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths caused by the virus in the district to 310.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 186 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital was recorded as 1,381 on Saturday while to date, a total of 17176 patients have recovered from the illness, he said.

Confirmation of another 13 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi has taken the tally to 6,704 of which 6,230 have so far recovered though there are still 163 active cases of the disease in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.