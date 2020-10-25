PCB says it has attracted sponsors for 2020-21 domestic competitions

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claims to have attracted major local sponsors for the 2020-21 competitions on the back of successful delivery of the revamped 2019-20 domestic cricket season.

“Three major household brands – Continental Biscuits, Tapal Tea and Unilever – have agreed to extend their support for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after partnering with the PCB for the National T20 Cup, which was held in Multan and Rawalpindi from 30 September to 18 October. Out of the three, Tapal has confirmed its partnership for the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which will be played after the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from 8-31 January in Karachi, while discussions with other potential partners for the premier domestic one-day tournament are ongoing,” the PCB said.

With the PCB commercial team already in discussions with potential partners for title sponsorships of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup, the three agreements have already helped the board to increase the sponsorship revenues by 55 percent from last year, which were sold through a third party. “Considering the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the major brands’ involvement in event sponsorships, the numbers achieved by the PCB commercial team are a clear indication of their proactive and aggressive approach, as well as their craftsmanship to successfully leverage the quality domestic cricket that resulted in unprecedented fan-engagement and coverage on traditional and new media,” the Board said.

The announcement of Continental Biscuits, Tapal Tea and Unilever coming onboard has come after the PCB in September signed a $200 million agreement for broadcast of Pakistan’s domestic cricket for the next three years.

“I welcome Continental Biscuits, Tapal Tea and Unilever as Pakistan domestic 2020-21 commercial partners and thank them for sponsoring our events. Commercial partners are the lifeblood of any sport as without their generous contribution and support, the game or events can neither survive nor thrive,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.