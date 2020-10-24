close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Yemeni Houthi drones

By News Desk

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.

