Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Yemeni Houthi drones

By News Desk
DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.