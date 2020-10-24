National Taekwondo from Oct 28

ISLAMABAD: Around 600 male and female athletes will compete in the National Taekwondo Championship that will be staged in Kala Shah Kaku from October 28 to November 1.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation is organising the event in collaboration with SA Garden.

Athletes from Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railways, Police, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, HEC andAJK will take part in the tournament.

This will be the first national championship to be staged following the lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic