Uzair to face Nasir in squash final

ISLAMABAD: Uzair Shaukat upset top seed Naveedur Rehman 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 to reach the final of the Satellite Squash Tournament for Men at the Shah Nawaz Mari Squash Complex in Quetta.
It took just 23 minutes for Uzair to totally outplay Naveed, who was unable to give a performance worthy of a top seed.