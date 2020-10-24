PTI govt puppet, not PML-N target: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Friday termed the PTI government a puppet and said it was not the PML-N target.

Talking to journalists at the Baloch students sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly building, she claimed the PTI government would be packed before the start of 2021. To a question about Shahbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader said he had served Punjab wholeheartedly and that was not a favour, but right of the people. "Pakistan without Nawaz Sharif and Punjab without Shahbaz Sharif have become heirless," she maintained.

She was of the view that the government was keeping Shahbaz Sharif in jail not for any corruption, but for not going against his brother (Nawaz Sharif). Maryam said the country was facing consequences of a wrong decision. The prices of essentialcommodities, especially flour and sugar, are rising because of wrong policies and poor governance, she added.

To a question about the Karachi incident, Maryam said: "I don't think there is any need for an inquiry. Everything is quite clear. The inquiry report should be made public. I will definitely appear before the commission if it calls to testify on the incident."

The PML-N leader said students were the country's future, but the Punjab government was turning a deaf ear to their problems. "Everyone says Punjab is the elder brother, but I say Balochistan is the elder brother," she remarked. She demanded immediate restoration of studentsâ€™ quota. "The students are demanding right to education, but no one has come to meet them yet," she said, adding that she would also raise the students issue in Quetta tomorrow.

Earlier, in a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "What a shame that they have been on the roads for 12 days, but the govt was stone deaf to their pleadings. Incomprehensible apathy & indifference."