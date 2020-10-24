Investigation officer booked for tampering with evidence in womanâ€™s murder case

The investigation officer (IO) of the murder case of a newly-wed young woman was booked on Friday for allegedly tampering with the case evidence.

The Baloch Colony police station IO, Yousuf Naimat, has been accused of tampering with evidence in the â€˜cold-bloodedâ€™ murder of a woman, Ariba, within the Baloch Colony police remits. Her body was found from her husbandâ€™s house located within the Baloch Colony policeâ€™s remits on September 7. Initially, her husband attempted to change the nature of the incident by hanging her body with a ceiling fan and claiming that she ended her life over unexplained reasons.

However, the operation wing of the Baloch Colony police station arrested the womanâ€™s husband after the initial course of interrogation suggested his involvement in the death, and registered a case against him and his friend.

Later, the parents of the deceased woman claimed that the IO was helping the suspects and trying to give them a clean chit. The family later approached the police high-ups to transfer the investigation of the case to the Special Investigation Unit, claiming that the IO had tampered with the evidence by washing the room where the victimâ€™s body had been found and also hiding other evidence. The womanâ€™s mother registered a case against the IO for destroying the evidence. Police said a case had been registered while investigations were under way.