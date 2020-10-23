â€˜Universities to be streamlined in consultation with HECâ€™

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced empowering youths by providing quality education to them. The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education sector in the province.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, ACS (Higher Education) and Punjab HEC Chairman Shahzeb Abbasi attended the meeting.

The meeting took a detailed review of future roadmap. The CM directed to take coordinated steps while assuring full support of the government. The Punjab government is establishing universities in backward districts, the chief minister said adding that the matters relating to the universities would be streamlined and effective mechanism would be devised in consultation with the HEC to meet the future challenges.