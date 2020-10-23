Punjab CM Usman Buzdar deputes ministers, advisers to check prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants to visit Sahulat Bazaars, monitor the prices of essential items and submit their reports to the CM Office.

A circular has been issued by the principal secretary to the chief minister. They were also directed to hold open courts along with DCs and DPOs to solve public problems on the spot. The place and schedule of open courts will be announced in advance to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, ministers, advisers and special assistants were also directed to pay surprise visits to offices, hospitals, police stations, schools and meet with the parliamentarians for their feedback about price control and service delivery issues. The government will not tolerate an unjustified increase in prices of essential items and it will go to every extent to ensure price control, the CM concluded.