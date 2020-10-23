â€˜Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated with religious zealâ€™

Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Karachi chief Syed Shah Abdul Haq Qadri on Thursday said the 12th Rabiul Awwalâ€™s procession would emerge from the New Memon Masjid in Boulton Market at 3pm on October 30 and would culminate at the Nishtar Park after passing through MA Jinnah Road.

He announced it at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club. Haji Haneef Tayyab, Maulana Abrar Ahmed Rehmani, Dr Abdul Wahab Qadri and other leaders accompanied him. Qadri said that as per the tradition, Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated with religious zeal. He said religious scholars and spiritual leaders would lead the procession and address the participants of the procession at the Nishtar Park.

Despite the security threats and the deadly bomb blast at the Nishtar Park in 2006, Karachi residents in a large attend the procession. More than 50 people, including several religious leaders, were killed and over 100 others were wounded in the massive bombing that ripped through a congregation of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Nishtar Park in April 2006.

The religious leaders demanded of the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security for the Rabi-ul-Awwal procession. They requested the Karachi commissioner and other district administrators to complete the arrangements for the procession at the earliest.

They also requested the cityâ€™s municipality to carry out road renovation work, install lights and ensure cleanliness around mosques and places where programmes related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be held. They appealed to the opposition parties to postpone their rallies and gathering until Eid Milad-un-Nabi.