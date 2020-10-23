Covid-19 is still here

This refers to the letter ‘Don’t ignore Covid-19’ (Oct 21) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. I completely agree with the writer that we should not flout SOPs regardless of where we are. The recently held protests by the opposition parties are certainly a good sign for the country’s democracy. However, the parties have to be a bit careful about Covid-19 which is wreaking havoc in the country. Mass gatherings are a virus hotspot. Party leaders should tell the people to wear masks. Our ignorance can lead to dangerous results. It is the responsibility of all citizens to follow SOPs and not ignore this deadly virus.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob