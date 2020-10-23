ACE arrests cop

GUJRANWALA: An ACE team Thursday arrested a police sub-inspector while he was receiving bribe from a citizen. Imran Akram submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, stating that sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain of Dolatnagar police Gujrat had received Rs 35,000 from him for the cancellation of a bail of an accused involved in a fraud case. He said now the SI was demanding more bribe for the purpose. The ACE team arrested the SI and recovered Rs 10,000 from him.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED: A labourer was electrocuted while operating a concrete mixing machine in Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Abdul Ghafur was working at an under-construction house when he received a an electric shock and died on the spot.