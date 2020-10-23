close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

ACE arrests cop

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

GUJRANWALA: An ACE team Thursday arrested a police sub-inspector while he was receiving bribe from a citizen. Imran Akram submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, stating that sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain of Dolatnagar police Gujrat had received Rs 35,000 from him for the cancellation of a bail of an accused involved in a fraud case. He said now the SI was demanding more bribe for the purpose. The ACE team arrested the SI and recovered Rs 10,000 from him.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED: A labourer was electrocuted while operating a concrete mixing machine in Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Abdul Ghafur was working at an under-construction house when he received a an electric shock and died on the spot.

Latest News

More From Peshawar