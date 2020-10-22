Opposition parties have no political future: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has taken notice of the issue of IG Sindh. Now it would be too early to say anything about the IG Sindh case until the inquiry is completed. Opposition parties have no political future. They will continue to hold rallies and general elections will be held in 2023. All institutions including parliament and democracy are stronger than ever. The governor was addressing a function on the occasion of International White Cane Day at Al-Hamra Hall here on Wednesday and was talking to the media.

Ch Sarwar said that the government is pursuing a policy of completely freeing the institutions from political interference and with the end of political interference in institutions including the police, these institutions are getting stronger.

Replying to a question, the governor said that it is good that the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice on the issue of IG Sindh and now there would be a transparent inquiry into the whole matter and whatever the facts are, they will definitely come to the notice of the nation, so everyone, including the opposition, should wait for the inquiry report and not comment on the matter.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has protested and marched against the government, we have fought them and the government is still in place and Imran Khan is the Prime Minister, so the opposition parties protested as much as they wanted. The government will not make any difference and the general elections in the country will be held on time,” the governor said.

Addressing the gathering, the governor invited all the blind people to visit Governor House and said that they are setting up a committee to solve all their problems and the federal as well as provincial governments will ensure that all measures are taken to provide employment opportunities to the blind people. We will also extend full cooperation on the issue of setting up schools for the blind and efforts will be made to formulate a policy for the assistance of the blind on a permanent basis, he added.