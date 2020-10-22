close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2020

Two killed in Peshawar firing

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and a passer-by wounded in a firing incident in Hashtnagri on Wednesday evening.

An official said one Farhad and his driver Rahmat were killed while a passer-by Sangeen was wounded when armed men opened fire on them in Hashtnagri. The police registered the case and started an investigation, he added.

