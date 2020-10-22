Two killed in Peshawar firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and a passer-by wounded in a firing incident in Hashtnagri on Wednesday evening.
An official said one Farhad and his driver Rahmat were killed while a passer-by Sangeen was wounded when armed men opened fire on them in Hashtnagri. The police registered the case and started an investigation, he added.