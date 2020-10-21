close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 21, 2020

Lahore CCPO lands into another controversy

Top Story

LAHORE: Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh on Wednesday allegedly hurled abuses at a woman who had called him on his cell phone.

An audio has surfaced in which Sheikh could be heard hurling abuses at the woman, Naila. She had filed a complaint before the CCPO against Chowki Incharge Ada Plot Sub-inspector Haider Ali with allegations like abduction of her husband, his illegal detention and coercing them into selling their house to pay bribe of at least two million rupees for his release.

Talking to The News, Naila confirmed that Sheikh had hurled abuses at her. Efforts were made to contact the CCPO for his comment, but he didn't respond. However, sources in the CCPO office dismissed the report as another drama against the CCPO.

